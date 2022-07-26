During Tripura's centuries-old Ker Puja, families pay a fine for births, deaths

Agartala, July 26 Be it death, birth or even recreation, all these are not permissible during the celebration of the centuries-old 'Ker Puja' in Tripura and other northeastern states, as well as in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh.

This annual festival, organised by the indigenous tribal population consisting of intricate, time-honoured rituals, is aimed at the well-being of people and warding off evil spirits.

Although the 43-hour-long festival began late Monday, the actual 'Ker Puja' will be held on Tuesday.

As per the strong conventions and customs of the ceremonies, no pregnant woman or critically ailing person is allowed inside the puja areas.

Any person who violates these regulations is bound to pay a fine and the Ker Puja has to restart afresh from the initial stage.

As has been the norm, West Tripura District Magistrate through a gazette notification notified the areas of Ker Puja in Puran Habeli

