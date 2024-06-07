Dust Storm Sweeps Delhi-NCR: Relief From Scorching Heat As Temperatures Drop Slightly

A robust dust storm swept through various parts of Delhi-NCR, as reported by the weather department. The capital experienced a change in weather patterns due to the influence of a new western disturbance. Residents found relief from the intense heat as the maximum temperature dropped to 41.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius, below the usual range.

Safdarjung, the main weather station, recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while other stations like Najafgarh and Narela registered higher temperatures. The city was placed under a yellow alert on Thursday.

Also Read: Delhi Swelters as Warm Morning Records 30.2°C Temperature

The forecast for Friday includes a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm, thunderstorm, and light showers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.