Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kachchh, No Casualties

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale was reported from Gujarat on Thursday, February 1. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the Kachchh region in the state. Reports by the National Centre for Seismology inform that the earthquake occurred today at 8:44 am. There was no report of injury to any person or damage to property as per initial reports.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 01-02-2024, 08:06:39 IST, Lat: 24.27 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Kachchh Gujarat, India," NCS posted from its official X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Earlier, on January 28, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district, but there were no reports of damage to property and life. The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhachau in Kutch district, as per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday, with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest (NNW) from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest update.