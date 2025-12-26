Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Kachchh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Gujarat's Kachchh district on Friday morning, December 26. The tremor was felt at around 4.30 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) report.

The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre pinpointed at 23.65° North latitude and 70.23° East longitude. "EQ of M: 4.4, On: 26/12/2025 04:30:02 IST, Lat: 23.65 N, Long: 70.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat," NCS in a post on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck the Kachchh district in April. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 22/04/2025 23:26:11 IST, Lat: 23.52 N, Long: 69.95 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Kachchh, Gujarat," NCS had stated.

The jolts were felt at around 11:26 pm at a depth of 20 kilometres, according to NCS.