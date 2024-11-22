Earthquake in Manipur: 3.6 Magnitude Hits Bishnupur

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor, recorded at 4:42 am, was centered at a depth of 10 km in the Bishnupur region, with coordinates 24.64°N latitude and 93.83°E longitude. Police confirmed no reports of casualties or property damage.

