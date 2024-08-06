Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Imphal East

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale jolted Manipur's Imphal East area on Tuesday, August 6. According to the information shared by the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 39 kilometers with coordinates 24.71N latitude and 94.03E longitude.

No injuries or loss of property has been reported till now because of the low-intensity quake. Further details are awaited.