Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kamjong

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2024 03:06 PM2024-10-02T15:06:07+5:302024-10-02T15:06:17+5:30

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, October 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, October 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the quake was in the Kamjong area at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:41 pm (IST). "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/10/2024 14:41:59 IST, Lat: 24.80 N, Long: 94.35 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the state in June this year. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area at a depth of 25 kilometres.

