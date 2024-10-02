Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kamjong
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 2, 2024 03:06 PM2024-10-02T15:06:07+5:302024-10-02T15:06:17+5:30
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Manipur on Wednesday afternoon, October 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the quake was in the Kamjong area at a depth of 25 kilometres, the NCS said.
According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:41 pm (IST). "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/10/2024 14:41:59 IST, Lat: 24.80 N, Long: 94.35 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," the NCS said in a post on X.
EQ of M: 4.1, On: 02/10/2024 14:41:59 IST, Lat: 24.80 N, Long: 94.35 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 2, 2024
Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the state in June this year. The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Bishnupur area at a depth of 25 kilometres.