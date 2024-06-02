Earthquake In Uttar Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 Richter Scale Hits Sonbhadra
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2024 04:22 PM2024-06-02T16:22:31+5:302024-06-02T16:23:40+5:30
The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Uttar Pradesh's ...
The National Centre for Seismology reported that an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra in the afternoon today.No injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. The residents of the region felt tremors few minutes ago.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 3:49 pm in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/kdPFOSvQcO— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024
National Center for Seismology, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) tweeted, “An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 3:49 pm in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh: National Center for Seismology.