Earthquake of 2.7 magnitude hits west Delhi

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

This comes a day after an earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude killed nine people in Pakistan and four in Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan's Jurm at a depth of 180 kilometres.

The earthquake was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Delhi and Noida, roads were packed with panic-stricken people who rushed out from residences and buildings after feeling the strong tremors that lasted for a couple of minutes on Tuesday night.