Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bengaluru
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 08:25 AM2021-12-22T08:25:11+5:302021-12-22T08:35:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
