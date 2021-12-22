Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hits Karnataka's Bengaluru

Published: December 22, 2021 08:25 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit the North-Northeast of Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 and Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km, Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.

