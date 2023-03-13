Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

By ANI | Published: March 13, 2023 12:28 PM 2023-03-13T12:28:33+5:30 2023-03-13T18:00:02+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per ...

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh | Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Ladakh's Leh

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck the Leh district of Ladakh on Monday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 10.52 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-03-2023, 10:52:50 IST, Lat: 34.57 and Long: 77.86, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NSC tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National center of seismology National center of seismology Ncs