Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits Karnataka's Chikkaballapura
By ANI | Published: December 23, 2021 02:51 PM2021-12-23T14:51:54+5:302021-12-23T15:00:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Karnataka's Chikkaballapura on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-12-2021, 14:16:18 IST, Lat: 13.54 & Long: 77.74, Depth: 18 Km ,Location: Chikkaballapura, Karnataka," tweeted NSC.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
