Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude felt in Assam

Guwahati, June 9 An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude was felt in Assam on Friday. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the jolt was felt at 10:05 a.m. The epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in parts of Guwahati and other cities of the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor