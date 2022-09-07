Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

By ANI | Published: September 7, 2022 02:21 AM 2022-09-07T02:21:57+5:30 2022-09-07T02:30:02+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai | Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The depth of the earthquake was a depth of 13 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National center for seismology National center for seismology National centre for seismology National earthquake monitoring and research centre