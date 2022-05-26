Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Arunachal's Tawang
By ANI | Published: May 26, 2022 02:39 PM 2022-05-26T14:39:41+5:30 2022-05-26T14:50:07+5:30
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon.
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon.
According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres at 506 km North of Tawang.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 26-05-2022, 13:18:52 IST, Latitude: 32.13 and Longitude: 91.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 506km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app