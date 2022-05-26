Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Arunachal's Tawang

By ANI | Published: May 26, 2022 02:39 PM 2022-05-26T14:39:41+5:30 2022-05-26T14:50:07+5:30

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres at 506 km North of Tawang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 26-05-2022, 13:18:52 IST, Latitude: 32.13 and Longitude: 91.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 506km N of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

