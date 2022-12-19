Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi

Published: December 19, 2022 03:35 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed. According to the ...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarkashi

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi early Monday, the National Center for Seismology informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand at around 1:50 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 19-12-2022, 01:50:05 IST, Lat: 30.68 & Long: 78.68, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 24km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earlier, on November 6, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale rocked Uttarkhand's Tehri.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS had tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

