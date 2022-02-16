Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits J-K's Pahalgam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5:43 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 05:43:26 IST, Lat: 33.90 & Long: 75.23, Depth: 16 Km ,Location: 15km SSW of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor