Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Manipur's Ukhrul
By ANI | Published: January 14, 2022 02:47 PM2022-01-14T14:47:31+5:302022-01-14T14:55:12+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said.
The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
