Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh's Kargil
By ANI | Published: April 24, 2022 04:23 PM2022-04-24T16:23:04+5:302022-04-24T16:30:03+5:30
An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh's Kargil on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometres and occurred at around 14:53 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 and Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India," NCS said in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
