Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh's Kargil

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh's Kargil on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 30 kilometres and occurred at around 14:53 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 24-04-2022, 14:53:49 IST, Lat: 36.02 and Long: 77.33, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 195km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh, India," NCS said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

