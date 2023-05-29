Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], May 29 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

More details are awaited

