Earthquake: Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya experience earthquake of magnitude 4.3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2022 11:02 AM2022-01-07T11:02:38+5:302022-01-07T11:03:03+5:30
Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya experienced the earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.
The earthquake occurred at 176 km NNE of Ayodhya, according to NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.