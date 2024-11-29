Eastern Railway installs advanced fire detection & brake application systems in AC coaches

Kolkata, Nov 29 Eastern Railway (ER) claims to have fitted all air-conditioned (AC) coaches of its long-distance trains with Fire and Smoke Detection (FSDS) and Fire Detection-cum-Brake Application (FDBA) systems to enhance passenger safety. These systems can detect potential fire hazards, set off alarms and even activate brakes to stop a train.

“These are advanced systems. Even a faint wisp of smoke is detected before passengers can detect it. Sensors get activated automatically and start issuing alerts while initiating emergency protocols. If the situation is not brought under control in time, the brakes are automatically applied to ensure that the train stops for safe evacuation of passengers. This advanced technology is now in place in AC coaches, delivering a robust safety mechanism,” said Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer, of ER.

According to him, the system is active throughout the journey, continuously analysing air samples for signs of smoke. This enables early identification of fire risks. Train staff are alerted through multi-level alarms. If the system detects that things are likely to get out of control, the FDBA automatically halts the train. This is necessary for passenger safety and firefighting in case of a major fire.

“During the alert stage, an LED will start flashing on the fire detection panel. When the action starts, a flasher light is activated on the fire detection panel of the affected coach. Once a fire is detected, brakes are applied automatically. After 55 seconds of application of brakes, an audio-visual alarm, like a hooter or buzzer with flashing lights are activated in the affected coach,” Mitra added.

Another senior official from the safety department said that these systems will be installed in non-AC coaches in due course. The AC coaches were given priority as the space inside is enclosed and there is a greater possibility of passengers getting asphyxiated if the air supply gets cut off due to a fire.

“Several steps have been taken to reduce incidents of fire on moving trains. Inflammable parts and fittings have been replaced. These state-of-the-art systems that will be active round-the-clock, will provide peace of mind to passengers. We aim to make every journey safe, secure, and seamless, ensuring that passengers can travel safely to their destinations,” he said.

