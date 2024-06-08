ECI Begins Process for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections

The Election Commission (EC) announced Friday that it would begin accepting applications from political parties seeking to use common symbols for their candidates in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

In a statement, the EC stated, "The Commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of Common Symbol under Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect."

Under Para 10B, registered, unrecognised parties' candidates can be allotted a common symbol. Recognised national and state parties already have reserved common symbols. Typically, the application process for common symbols begins six months before an Assembly's term ends. However, due to the prolonged absence of an Assembly since its dissolution in 2018, the EC has decided to initiate the process now, media reports said. The upcoming Assembly elections will mark the first for the Assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections by September 30, while upholding the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar also said that the EC would soon commence the process for holding the Assembly elections. During the recent Lok Sabha elections, Jammu & Kashmir witnessed a voter turnout of 58.58%. Following the polling in the Union Territory's five Lok Sabha seats on May 27, the CEC highlighted that the turnout was the highest in 35 years and noted a 23% increase in the number of candidates compared to 2019.

"This active participation is a significant positive for the upcoming Assembly elections, ensuring that the democratic process thrives in the Union Territory," the CEC remarked.