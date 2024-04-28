ECI Directs AAP to Modify Election Campaign Song Following Judicial Concerns

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a directive to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to revise the content of its election campaign song, citing concerns over the portrayal of the judiciary. The song, which includes the phrase "jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge" (we will vote in response to imprisonment), depicts an aggressive mob holding a photo of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.

In its communication to the AAP, the ECI emphasized that the repeated use of the aforementioned phrase in the advertisement could potentially cast aspersions on the judiciary. The directive was issued in accordance with Rule 6(1)(g) of the Programme and Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, as well as ECI guidelines.

The ECI's decision underscores the importance of adhering to ethical standards in election campaigning, particularly regarding the portrayal of sensitive institutions such as the judiciary. While political parties have the right to express their viewpoints and engage in robust campaigning, it is imperative that they do so within the framework of established regulations and guidelines.

The AAP has been instructed to modify the content of its campaign song to address the concerns raised by the ECI and to ensure compliance with the prescribed codes. Once the necessary modifications have been made, the AAP is required to resubmit the advertisement for certification by the ECI.

This development highlights the ECI's commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process, while also upholding the principles of free speech and expression.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi termed the Election Commission a "political weapon of the BJP" and asserted that the poll body ignores the violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the BJP.

"Another political weapon of the BJP, the Election Commission, has banned AAP's campaign song. This happened for the first time in the history of India when the Election Commission banned the election song of a political party. The same Election Commission ignores the violation of the MCC done every day by the BJP," Atishi said. The AAP's over two-minute campaign song has been penned and sung by AAP MLA Dilip Pandey.The song was released at the party headquarters here on Thursday