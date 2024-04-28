Election Commission Bans AAP's Campaign Song for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, MLA Atishi Marlena Reacts (Watch Video)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday banned Aam Aadmi Party's poll campaign song. MLA Atishi Marlena held a press conference in the national capital criticising the ECI's decision. Accusing the poll panel of favouritism, Marlena said, "When BJP uses ED and CBI to impersonate opposition leaders, ECI does not change them. But if someone says in the campaign that false arrests take place, then the Election Commission has an issue." She further said, "This is just a symptom of a dictatorial government."

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "... Another political weapon of the BJP, the Election Commission has put a ban on AAP's campaign song. This has happened for the first time in the history of India, that the Election Commission has put a ban on the election song of a… pic.twitter.com/9BgLQYbUeC — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Venting out her anger on BJP, Atishi said, Another political weapon of the BJP, the Election Commission has put a ban on AAP's campaign song. This has happened for the first time in the history of India, that the Election Commission has put a ban on the election song of a political party. The same Election Commission ignores the violation of the MCC done everyday by the BJP... The EC says that our campaign song puts the Directors of CBI and ED in a bad light... The ECI does not object when the ED, CBI, and other cases on political leaders are shut as soon as they join the BJP, but when we mention that in our campaign song, the ECI objects to it... ECI says that if you talk about dictatorship, this is a criticism of the ruling party. This means that ECI also believes that the BJP is a dictatorship government..."

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Health Update: Tihar Jail Issues Statement on Delhi CM's Declining Physical Fitness

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party held a walkathon named 'Walk for Kejriwal' in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The campaign-cum walkathon was organised in Delhi's CR Park.AAP supporters were seen carrying flags with Kejriwal's photo with the 'Jail ka jawab vote se' slogan. The event saw AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj participating in the campaign. Bharadwaj said that PM Narendra Modi is very nervous. Taking a dig at the BJP, he said, "We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean."



