ECI is indeed working with bias against Oppn: Congress over Kejriwal claims

New Delhi, Jan 30 In response to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusations that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is engaging in political bias against the opposition and trying to secure a job post-retirement, Congress MP Imran Masood has backed the claims, asserting that the ECI is indeed working with a bias against opposition parties.

Talking to IANS, Imran Masood said, "It’s true that the ECI is operating with bias, and Opposition parties have been voicing this concern for a long time. There’s no doubt that the ECI is partial. Regarding Yamuna water, Kejriwal ji cannot escape accountability—the water is incredibly dirty, even toxic. Both the BJP and AAP are responsible for this, as the Yamuna originates from Haryana. I am saying this for both Yamuna and Ganga; the Ganga water is equally polluted. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) reports, under the central government, provides clear evidence. If you read the reports on both the Ganga and Yamuna, it will all become clear."

Masood also commented on the recent political developments surrounding Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, who joined Kejriwal’s roadshow in Rithala.

"This is Akhilesh ji’s decision. We can’t comment on it. However, we are supporting him in Milkipur," he said.

Meanwhile, ECI issued a letter to Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, responding to his accusation that the BJP-led Haryana government had poisoned Delhi’s water supply from the Yamuna River. The ECI called Kejriwal’s statement prima facie "promoting disharmony and enmity" and demanded he provide evidence by 11 am on Friday to support the claim.

However, Kejriwal talking to reports said that I would send three bottles of Yamuna water to the ECI as well as to Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

"Let the three Election Commissioners consume these in a press conference, we will admit our mistake," Kejriwal said.

As the capital gears up for the Assembly election, fiery campaigns from rival political parties are well underway. The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

