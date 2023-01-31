Economic Survey 2023: Significant growth in critical physical infra during 2011-20

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said that the quality of public expenditure has gone up, govt. has become more transparent with budget deficit numbers, there is increased transparency in public procurement; various such dimensions have led to improved expenditure management.

There has been significant growth in critical physical infrastructure during 2011 - 2020, PM Gati Shakti is about reducing info asymmetries and ensuring that govt projects are executed without time or cost overruns: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. Interventions made by the government in strengthening social infrastructure have been substantial, outlays have become outcomes, notes Economic Survey.