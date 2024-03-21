ED Arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with the Excise Policy case. The ED conducted raids at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence today, and there are reports of section 144 being imposed around the ED Headquarters in the national capital.

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Excise policy case: Sources pic.twitter.com/LaSlephh0v — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

The development unfolded after the Delhi High Court denied relief to Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy case. The court declined the order, stating, "At this stage, we are not inclined to pass such an order." AAP leaders claimed the arrest aimed to prevent Kejriwal from approaching the Supreme Court after the high court's decision."

#WATCH | AAP leader Atishi says, "We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will… pic.twitter.com/XWQJ1D6ziR — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

AAP leader Atishi expressed, "We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight."

The Enforcement Directorate's team reached the Delhi CM's residence for questioning and subsequently arrested him after Kejriwal skipped nine ED summons for questioning. Kejriwal's legal team approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order, which denied him interim relief in the excise policy case, seeking urgent listing of the matter.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court declined to grant Kejriwal interim protection from coercive measures, stating its disinclination to provide such relief at present. The court addressed Kejriwal's plea for safeguarding against coercive actions in connection with the excise policy case.

AAP workers gathered at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to protest against the BJP and ED, expressing their support for Kejriwal. They held a protest outside his residence while the Enforcement Directorate team was present for questioning. AAP MLA Rakhi Birla, who was protesting outside his house, was detained by the police.

#WATCH | AAP MLA Rakhi Birla detained by Delhi Police while protesting outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/j8NEawWk8v — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024