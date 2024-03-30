ED Arrests Three Alleged PFI Members on Money-Laundering Charges

On Saturday, official sources reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended three individuals purportedly affiliated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) on allegations of money laundering.

According to the sources, Abdul Khader Puttur, Anshad Baddrudin, and Firoz K were employed as physical trainers for the PFI. They were apprehended under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The arrested accused were produced before a special court here on Saturday. The agency has accused the three men of "imparting" weapons training to the PFI cadre and receiving substantial funds from the proscribed organisation for the same.

The Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in September 2022 due to alleged connections with terrorist activities. Established in Kerala in 2006, the PFI operated from its headquarters in Delhi.