ED at My House To Arrest Me, Says AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has posted on X, formerly Twitter, that a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently at his house in Delhi to arrest him. The AAP leader is under scanner over an alleged money laundering case involving financial irregularities pertaining to the Delhi Waqf Board.

"ED people have just arrived at my house to arrest me," Amanatullah Khan in a post X, translated from Hindi. the MLA from the Okhla constituency, however did not mention the reason for the arrest. The Enforcement Directorate has not reacted to his post. The central probe agency had questioned Khan for 14 hours in April.

मेरे घर अभी ED के लोग mujhe गिरफ्तार करने के लिए पहुंचे hain — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused that the ED has no proof against Khan, but they are still continue to visit his residence.

ED की निर्दयता देखिये @KhanAmanatullah पहले ED की जाँच में शामिल हुए उनसे आगे के लिए समय माँगा, उनकी Mother In Law को कैंसर है उनका ऑपरेशन हुआ है घर में सुबह सुबह धावा बोलने पहुँच गये।@KhanAmanatullah के ख़िलाफ़ कोई सबूत नहीं है लेकिन मोदी की तानाशाही और ED की गुंडागर्दी दोनों… pic.twitter.com/GyhduaghJB — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) September 2, 2024

"Look at the cruelty of ED @KhanAmanatullah first he joined the ED investigation, then asked for time for further time, his mother in law has cancer, she has undergone an operation, they reached the house early in the morning to raid. There is no evidence against @KhanAmanatullah but both Modi's dictatorship and ED's hooliganism continue," Sanjay Singh in a post on X.