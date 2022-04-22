ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.28 Cr of Saradha Group

New Delhi, April 22 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 6.28 crore in Assam in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case registered against Saradha Group of Companies for running illegal Ponzi schemes.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of various FIRs and charge sheets filed by different law enforcement agencies under sections 120B and 420 of IPC against various companies of Saradha Group.

During the investigation, the ED found that different companies of Saradha Group had invested in various movable and immovable properties to launder the proceeds of crime.

The total proceeds of Crime (POC) identified in the case till now is Rs 41.46 crore. Earlier, the ED had attached five immovable properties of the group worth Rs 4.35 crore.

