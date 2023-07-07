ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.06 cr of former Odisha panchayat chief

New Delhi, July 7 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached properties worth Rs 1.06 crore of Pradeep Kumar Satapathy, former Chairman of the Sonepur Panchayat Samiti in Odisha, in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED, in a statement, said that it has attached movable and immovable assets of Satapathy under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Satpathy on the basis of FIR registered by Vigilance Department of Odisha under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act for abusing his official position and accumulating huge assets amounting to Rs 1.1 crore which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period from January 1, 1997 to January 1, 2010.

The assets were amassed during his tenure as a Sarpanch of Khari Gram Panchayat of Subarnapur district, Chairman of Sonepur Panchayat Samiti, and Vice Chairman of Sonepur Panchayat Samiti during the above mentioned check period.

