ED attaches properties worth Rs 9.87 cr in Guava orchard compensation scam

New Delhi, Sep 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal office, has provisionally attached immovable properties and stocks worth Rs. 9.87 crore (approx.) belonging to Vikas Bhandari, Bhupinder Singh, Ritika Bhandari, Karam Singh and Gurdeep Singh under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with money laundering investigation related to Guava Orchard Compensation Scam.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, against Bhupinder Singh, Vikas Bhandari and others under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 1988.

According to the ED, “The investigation revealed that private persons in connivance with government officers availed wrongful compensation instead of the guava orchards that existed on land which was to be acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Punjab, for setting up the Aerotropolis Residential Project Near IT city in SAS Nagar, Mohali.”

“To get maximum compensation wrongfully, guava trees were shown on the land where those were not exist, showing higher density of trees, their age and other methods which would increase the compensation amount,” the agency further said in its press statement.

For the said purpose, they connived with Revenue officials and Horticulture Development officers and forged revenue records and prepared favourable reports.

“Through such criminal activities, accused persons generated and acquired Proceeds of Crime (POC) in crores of rupees,” it said.

It is further revealed that Vikas Bhandari, after receiving the wrongful compensation, diverted the POC to his wife, Ritika Bhandari and his associates Bhupinder Singh, Karam Singh, and Gurdeep Singh.

Accordingly, their properties in the form of immovable properties and stocks have been attached provisionally.

Further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor