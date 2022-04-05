ED attaches Raut's property: Check out details of Patra Chawl land scam case

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said. The properties attached include Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.

What is Patra Chawl Scam?

According to the sources, Pravin Raut is a close partner of Sanjay Raut and is the director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd. Pravin Raut was involved in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Goregaon. It was 47-acre land, belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA) and had 672 housed tenants.

Pravin Raut’s contract was to develop 672 tenants, but Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd entered into a tripartite agreement and did a settlement of MHADA.

According to ED Pravin Raut, along with Housing Development & Infrastructure Limited‘s (HDIL) Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, and directors of Guru Ashish Constructions Private Limited, illegally sold Floor Space Index or FSI for Rs 1,034 crore.

And this was done without constructing rehab flats. The ED said, “Investigations conducted under the PMLA revealed that Pravin Raut, being the director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, played an active role in the redevelopment project and connivance with Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, managed to divert the proceeds of crime - of over Rs 1,000 crore - by harming the interests of 672 tenants and buyers."