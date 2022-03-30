ED attaches Rs 2.42 Cr assets of ex-govt official in Haryana

New Delhi, March 30 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that they have attached assets worth Rs 2.42 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, the former District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Haryana's Panchkula and his alleged associate Shamshad, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation against Sheokand and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana and CBI, under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, for criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of a public servant.

The ED learnt in the investigation that Sheokand in connivance with other private persons had fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds for acquisition to the ineligible land owners causing wrongful loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 37.89 crore.

Investigation further revealed that these funds, which were proceeds of crime, were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and invested in purchase of various properties.

"Accordingly, the immovable properties in the form of residential flats located at Panchkula and Noida worth Rs 2.42 crore belonging to Sheokand and Shamshad have been attached as per the provisions of PMLA," said the ED official.

