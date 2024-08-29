ED conducts raids in and around Kolkata over call centre fraud

Kolkata, Aug 29 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating an alleged call centre scam in Kolkata wherein two individuals subleased office spaces to unlicensed call centre operators, who, in turn, scammed overseas customers and laundered the proceeds of crime through various payment gateways.

According to a statement issued by the ED on Thursday, the agency officials conducted raids at 10 different residential and business premises associated with the fraudulent call centre operators in Kolkata and its surrounding areas in connection with the case on August 27.

“These searches were conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case involving E-Unite Telecoms Pvt. Ltd., and Met Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others,” the ED statement read.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Electronic Complex police station, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, for conspiring to cheat innocent people in India and abroad.

The FIR was filed against Rakesh Choudhury, Kunal Gupta, and several others involved in running illegal call centres that defrauded overseas citizens by impersonating representatives of reputed companies and offering non-existent services such as tech support, website sales, and loan offers.

During the search operations, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 22.5 lakh was seized from various premises.

Additionally, substantial evidence was collected, including digital records and physical documents.

The evidence points to a well-orchestrated conspiracy hatched by Kunal Gupta and Rakesh Choudhury, wherein they subleased office spaces to unlicenced call centre operators who, in turn, scammed overseas customers and laundered the proceeds of crime through various payment gateways.

The ongoing investigation has so far led to the arrest of Kunal Gupta and Rakesh Choudhury.

The ED has already filed a charge-sheet in the case.

Further investigation is underway.

