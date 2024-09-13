ED Conducts Search Operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata in Money Laundering Case Involving IAS Officer Sanjeev Hans

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, said it has launched a series of search operations across five locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata from September 10 to September 12 as part of an investigation into a money laundering case involving Sanjeev Hans, an IAS officer, and others.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, focusing on the close associates of Hans who are suspected of assisting in money laundering activities.

The investigation revealed significant financial dealings between Hans and several private individuals, prompting the ED to act. During the search operations, authorities recovered cash amounting to Rs 87 lakh, along with 13 kg of silver bullion valued at approximately Rs 11 lakh and 2 kg of gold bullion and jewellery worth around Rs 1.5 crore. Additionally, various incriminating physical and digital evidence, including details of hawala and banking transactions, were seized.

ED, Patna has conducted search operations at 5 locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on 10.09.2024, 11.09.2024 and 12.09.2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with the money laundering case against Sanjeev Hans, IAS and others. During the search operations,… pic.twitter.com/Q97q6N4US5 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

This is not the first time the ED has targeted Hans; earlier searches were conducted on July 16, July 19, July 31 and August 23, 2024, at various locations in Patna, Delhi, Pune, Haryana and Punjab. During these previous operations, the ED seized gold jewelry and luxury watches worth Rs 80 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, from Hans's premises.