ED Discovers Rs 2.54 Crore Cash Concealed in Washing Machine During Raids on Capricornian Shipping

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA, 1999, at the premises of Capricornian Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd and its directors Vijay Kumar Shukla and Sanjay Goswami, along with associated entities including Laxmiton Maritime, Hindustan International, Rajnandini Metals Limited, Stawart Alloys India Pvt Ltd, Bhagyanagar Limited, Vinayak Steels Limited, Vashishta Constructions Pvt Ltd. Additionally, searches were conducted at locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra, and Kolkata, targeting directors/partners such as Sandeep Garg, Vinod Kedia, and others.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs. 2.54 Crore have been found and seized, and 47 bank accounts have been frozen. As per the agency inputs, ED initiated an investigation based on credible information, which revealed that the said entities are involved in sending foreign exchange outside India on a large scale and made suspicious outward remittances amounting to Rs 1800 crore to Galaxy Shipping & Logistics Pte Ltd., Singapore and Horizon Shipping & Logistics Pte Ltd Singapore. Both these overseas entities are managed by one Anthony De Silva.

In the course of the search operation, unexplained cash totaling Rs 2.54 crore was discovered and confiscated, with a portion of it concealed within a washing machine. Additionally, a variety of incriminating documents and digital devices were uncovered and seized during the search proceedings. Furthermore, 47 bank accounts belonging to the entities implicated in the investigation have been frozen.