ED files charge sheet against 18 in bank fraud case

New Delhi, April 24 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that they have filed a charge sheet before a special PMLA court in Bengaluru against 18 persons in connection with the fraud in a Syndicate Bank branch.

The ED said that money laundering investigation was initiated on the basis of the FIR registered by Bengaluru Police under various sections of IPC against some staff of Syndicate Bank, Uttarahalli Branch, Bengaluru and other unnamed accused and subsequently, investigation was taken over by Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru and a charge sheet was filed.

"Investigation revealed that one Mohamed Musthafa in connivance with one Vijay Akkash and others by impersonating as an Account Officer of Karnataka State Agricultural Marketing Board (KSAMB) had opened a current account and a Fixed Deposit account in the Syndicate Bank, based on the fake/fabricated documents of the KSAMB such as Board Resolution, ID Card, Letterhead of KSAMB etc, and succeeded in transferring Rs 50 crore to the fake Current Account and the remaining Rs 50 Crore in the Fixed Deposit account," said the official.

The official said that Musthafa after getting deposited Rs 50 crore in the fake Current Account of KSAMB, transferred Rs 48,62,500 in each transaction, to various account numbers belonging to various entities and persons with the help of bank staff and others. In total, Rs 47,16,62,500 were transferred from the said current account of KSAMB in 97 transactions of Rs 48,62,500 each, to 69 various bank account numbers belonging to various persons.

"Accordingly, a Provisional Attachment Order has also been issued by the ED in this case attaching movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 4.98 crore held in the name of accused persons," said the official.

Further investigation in the matter is on.



atk/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor