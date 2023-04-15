ED files chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another case of extortion and money laundering

New Delhi [India], April 15 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a Prosecution Complaint (Chargesheet) against Sukesh Chandrashekhar in another case of Extortion and Money Laundering based on a complaint filed by Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh.

Sukesh who is facing several cases of Extortion, cheating and money-laundering case, was arrested by the ED on February 16, 2023, for allegedly duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh for 3.5 crore rupees.

The chargesheet has been filed by ED before the link Judge Devender Singh Jangla in Patiala House Court, who listed for consideration on April 18 2023.

According to the complainant, Sukesh Chandrashekar had called Japna M. Singh by impersonating himself as a senior government official and extorted money from her.

While seeking remand, ED submitted that there is material evidence and reasons to believe that the said accused is guilty of the offence of money laundering as per section 3 punishable under section 4 of the PMLA.

The accused is involved in the laundering of proceeds of crime and has been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted.

"The accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar is deliberately withholding and not divulging the evidence and thus not cooperating in the investigation. Custodial interrogation of the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar is essential to establish money trail of Proceeds of Crime," said the ED in Court.

The said FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Japna M. Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh against certain unknown persons for impersonating themselves as government officers and thereafter cheating her to the tune of Rs. 3.5 Crores.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in Judicial custody related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the duping case.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and several other names surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate.

