ED files its 7th chargesheet in excise policy case, names BRS leader K. Kavitha

New Delhi, May 10 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed its seventh chargesheet at a court here in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, naming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha and others as accused.

Other names that have surfaced are co-accused Chanpreet Singh, Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar, and Arvind Singh.

Official sources said that the fresh prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 45 and 44 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and runs over 220 pages.

Sources also said that a similar complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday, is likely to be filed soon.

A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far, including Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, Kavitha, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor