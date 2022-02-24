ED files money laundering case against Post Master in Andhra's Srikakulam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a complaint against Talla Narayana Rao, branch Post-Master, Sativada of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam District, before the Special Judge (PMLA), Visakhapatnam, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002 in a case of misappropriation of MNREGA funds.

The complaint was filed with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused of committing the offense of money laundering. The Court has taken cognizance of the matter. ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, against Talla Narayana Rao under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC, 1860. As per the release by the ED, investigations by ED revealed that during the period from 2013 to 2015, while he was working as Branch Post Master, Sativada, an amount of Rs 1,53,77,868 was misappropriated by Talla Narayana Rao, by increasing the number of beneficiaries (by way of altering the figures available on the print outs of the Point of transaction device (POTD)) under MNREGA. Therefore, the said amount of Rs 1,53,77,868 is considered as proceeds of crime as per PMLA.

Parts of the above proceeds of crime were invested or utilized by him in acquiring immovable properties. After detection of fraud, said assets were disposed of and an amount of Rs 1,44,25,350 was realized back by the Postal department, read the release.

Now, ED has completed the investigation under PMLA and filed a prosecution complaint for the trial court to adjudicate the offense of money laundering.

( With inputs from ANI )

