May 8, 2022

ED interrogates IAS's CA in Ranchi illegal mining case

New Delhi, May 8 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday interrogated IAS Pooja Singhal's CA Suman Kumar, in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal mining in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

After being in ED custody for five days, he was placed under arrest on Saturday.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the CA's premises.

Kumar, who also handles the accounts of Singhal's husband, came on the radar during the course of Investigation.

The ED had conducted raids at more than 18 places on Friday.

The raids were conducted at Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Mujjafarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR including Faridabad and Gurugram.

The ED had also recorded the ststements of the CA after seizing the whole cash. They had to take help of bank officials and a currency counting machine.

