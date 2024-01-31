ED Officials Arrive at CM Hemant Soren's Ranchi Residence for Money Laundering Case Questioning

Amid heightened security, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Ranchi residence on Wednesday to resume questioning him in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Soren, the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was previously questioned in the case on January 20th, but the interrogation remained incomplete, according to an official. This second round of questioning is expected to commence shortly. The interrogation that day was incomplete, an official said, adding, the fresh round of questioning will start soon. Legislators of the ruling JMM-led coalition have gathered at Soren’s residence here to express their solidarity with the CM

After a 30-hour drama shrouding his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resurfaced in Ranchi on Tuesday, holding crucial meetings with his alliance MLAs before facing a scheduled ED interrogation in a money laundering case.

Soren, 48, returned from Delhi by road, covering over 1250 km after ED officials visited his residence there attempting to question him on Monday. The agency had declared him "untraceable," sparking speculation and political tension.