ED Raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's Ludhiana Residence Over Land Fraud Allegations (Watch Video)

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Punjab, in connection with a money laundering probe related to a land fraud case. According to sources, raids were conducted at multiple locations associated with Arora in Punjab's Jalandhar district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Arora, who also runs a private business, is accused of transferring land to his company through fraudulent means, as claimed by ED sources. In addition, the ED conducted a raid on Saturday at the premises of real estate businessman Vikas Passi in connection with a pearl chit fund scam.

Sanjeev Arora confirmed that agencies were searching his properties and assured full cooperation with the probe. In a post on X, he stated, "I am a law-abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for the search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered." Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused the federal probe agency of targeting opposition leaders. He took to X to express his views, saying, "Once again, PM Modi has unleashed his 'parrots.' Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora." Sisodia further mentioned that, over the past two years, the ED has raided the homes of several AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain, yet found nothing incriminating against them.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also commented on the raids, stating that such actions could not shake the determination of AAP leaders. "Another morning, another raid. ED officials have reached AAP MP Sanjeev Arora’s house. Modiji’s fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party 24 hours a day. The Supreme Court has also reprimanded them several times to stop filing false cases, but still, ED is not understanding," Singh said. He accused the federal agency of disregarding the Supreme Court's directives and asserted, "Modiji, you cannot break a staunchly honest party by using fake cases and raids."