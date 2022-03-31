ED raids lawyer who hounded Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur, March 31 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out raids at the residence of well-known lawyer Satish Uke, who is known for running a campaign against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A team of ED along with CRPF landed at the residence of the lawyer and his brother Pradeep Uke in Parvati Nagar at around 5 a.m., and were engaged in search operations.

Last week, Satish Uke was engaged as the lawyer of Congress state President Nana Patole in a Rs 500 crore defamation case filed against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the sensational phone-tapping case.

However, it is not immediately clear for which particular case the high-profile lawyer is being probed by the central agency, though there's speculation over an property transaction that is reportedly under the ED scanner.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena Chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut slammed the ED raids and said since he is the lawyer of the state Congress chief, "it wouldn't be surprising if Patole is also raided".

Raut reiterated how the Centre and BJP are blatantly misusing official machineries especially in Maharashtra, in their attempts to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of the central probe agencies.

"A strange situation is witnessed in which those who provide information and evidence are being punished while the guilty are going away scot-free. In my case, nobody from the PMO has taken any action despite my complaints against the ED," Raut said.

