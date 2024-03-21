ED raids premises linked to ex-health minister in TN

Chennai, March 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were on Thursday conducting raids at the premises of AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Health Minister, C. Vijayabaskar.

Vijayabaskar is also the MLA from Viralimalai Assembly seat. The raids were carried out at his residence in Illuppur in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu.

The officials arrived in three vehicles. No one was allowed to leave the residence during the search.

Vijaybaskar was the Health Minister from 2011 to 2021, during the successive terms of the AIADMK government in 2011 and 2016.

Sources in the AIADMK in Pudukottai told IANS that Vijayabaskar was not in the residence at the time of the ED action.

The Income Tax department had conducted raids at Vijayabaskar‘s residences in Chennai, stone crushers and quarries in Pudukkottai district and many other properties and those of his relatives in the State a few months ago.

More details were awaited.

