ED Raids Premises Linked to Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad in Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated search operations on Tuesday against Jharkhand Congress MLA Amba Prasad and several others believed to be connected to her. This move comes as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, as reported by official sources.

According to the sources, approximately 17 to 18 properties in Ranchi, along with several others in different cities across the state, were included in the search operation. The legislator, aged 36, currently holds office representing the Barkagaon assembly constituency situated in Hazaribag district.

The Enforcement Directorate's actions, carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stem from a series of FIRs linked to purported illegal sand mining, extortion, and various other offenses, according to official sources.