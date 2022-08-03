ED seals Young India office in National Herald building

New Delhi, Aug 3 In a major development in connection with the National Herald matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the office of Young India Private Limited situated in the building of Herald House at Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

The ED also pasted an order on the building of the Herald House.

"This is hereby declared that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement," read the order of the ED.

"We have done this so that the evidences are not tampered with. We had called Herald officials to assist us but senior persons were not cooperating and were not coming forward to assist in the search. Now we were left with no other options but to seal the office," the official said.

On Tuesday, the ED had conducted search operation at the Herald office. It was a day-long search which begun in the morning and went on till late in the night.

Recently the ED questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for several days.

Reacting to the raid, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had taken to Twitter to criticise the Union government and the central probe agency.

"The raids on Herald House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg are a part of the continued attack against India's principal opposition 'Indian National Congress'. We strongly condemn this vendetta politics against those who speak up against the Modi Govt. You cannot silence us," Jairam had tweeted.

As of now the ED has not released any official statement in this respect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor