ED Summons Illegal, BJP Want To Stop Me From Campaigning for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday, January 4, that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him for hindering his campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a press conference, he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of aiming to tarnish his image.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Kejriwal stated that his lawyers informed him that Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons are illegal. He said, "My lawyers told me that the summons (sent by the ED) is illegal. I sent them a letter explaining in detail why the summons is illegal. However, they are yet to respond to my questions. This means that they also know that the summons is illegal. I am ready to cooperate if legal summons are sent. BJP aims to stop me from campaigning for Lok Sabha election 2024," said Delhi CM. BJP Counters AAP's Allegations: Labels Kejriwal's Situation 'Choron Ki Baraat'.

VIDEO | "My lawyers told me that summons (sent by the ED) is illegal. I sent them a letter explaining in detail why the summons is illegal. However, they are yet to respond to my questions. This means that they also know that the summons is illegal. I am ready to co-operate if… pic.twitter.com/XsViFngdmW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener refused to depose before the Enforcement Directorate for the third time on Wednesday in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. In a letter to the Central agency, he cited reasons such as Rajya Sabha elections, Republic Day 2024 preparations, and the agency's "non-disclosure and non-response approach" for not appearing before it. He expressed willingness to be "happy to answer" any questionnaire set by it.

